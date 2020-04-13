More than 30 search and rescue volunteers with Mesa County Sheriff's Office spent two days looking for a lost hiker in Mee Canyon after a group of hikers saw smoke and heard a person yelling.
The 31-year-old hiker was found physically exhausted and dehydrated and told rescuers his 32-year-old friend fell into a canyon with his two dogs, according to the MCSO press release. Rescue crews found the man and discovered that he died in the fall, approximately 60 to 80 feet down a slick rock formation.
The two dogs were found with minor injuries. Mesa County Animal Services, with the help of the Grand Valley Veterinary Emergency Center and CenturyLink’s helicopter, assisted in rescuing the dogs.
The two hikers were from out of state and had spent the last several weeks visiting national parks, the rescued hiker told deputies.
They were hiking in Knowles Canyon when they became lost. The 32-year-old man reportedly fell in the canyon after two and a half days of hiking.
Rescue crews estimated the other man hiked at least 10 to 15 miles before being found. In order to get to him, a helicopter flew crews into the canyon due to the remote location and rough terrain. They spotted smoke and the man waving his arms as they neared where the hikers called 911, MCSO said.