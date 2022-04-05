Jamie Somerville and Nicole Maxwell will be returning to the town of Palisade Board of Trustees along with newcomer Stan Harbaugh. 

As of Tuesday's unofficial results, the three were elected from a field of seven candidates. Somerville and Maxwell were incumbents to the board. Somerville was the leading vote getter with 332 votes. 

Maxwell received 268 votes and Harbaugh 173 votes. 

Kris Frazier narrowly missed out on the third spot with 167 votes. Alex Sparks received 111 votes with David William Valberg Edwards (102 votes) and Joshua Johnson (72 votes) rounding out the field.

Results are unofficial until the end of day on April 15. 