Palisade man Wesley Odneal, 27, has been arrested on charges relating to a stabbing that occurred in Palisade on Sunday.
The 34-year-old victim is expected to survive after he was transported to the hospital with multiple stab wound, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
Mesa County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Odneal on first-degree assault charges after determining the incident occurred as a result of an argument between the two men near Davis Circle and G 7/10th Road at around 10 p.m. on Sunday.