Palisade Peach Festival, one of the last holdouts on Mesa County's summer calendar, will be canceled for 2020 due to concerns relating to COVID-19.
The Palisade Chamber of Commerce announced the decision on Wednesday afternoon, stating that Palisade peaches remain the "gems of the valley."
"We are planning for next year and will be ready to greet you in 2021," the press release said.
Held in August each year, the Peach Fest last year brought in around 15,000 to 16,000 people to Palisade.
“We’ve been planning 2020 Peach Fest for well over a year,” Palisade Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Andrew Weber said. “It was a great festival last year with more vendors than we’ve ever had in the past.”
He said that they wanted to continue to celebrate the growers that work so hard in the valley and had held out hope until now, but based on the current guidance for outdoor events “it was just not feasible to continue.”
"We've been hoping things would open up a little bit and get better," Weber said. "We were trying to swing for the fences but at the 11th hour we needed to make a decision. I knew the 15th was always decision day."
After a freeze earlier this spring wiped out significant portions of area peach crops, the Chamber was clear to say that was not the reason for Wednesday's decision.
Rather, the main sticking point was the restrictions on event attendees and vendors, who could only come from a limited number of counties in the area, according to Weber.
“That was the deal breaker. We have vendors and attendees come from all over the state, Utah and other states come,” he explained. "We wanted to support vendors on the Western Slope and based on the guidance for outdoor events, it was just not feasible for us to continue."
According to Mesa County Public Health safer-at-home guidelines, large events and mass gatherings that involve more than 50 people and have a likelihood of attracting visitors from outside the local community must remain closed. When planning public and private gatherings, MCPH asks to consider that non-residents pose a greater risk.
Weber said he was in constant communication with the health department and thanked them for their hard work, but the Palisade Chamber of Commerce wanted to be vigilant in protect the health of the community.
"We appreciate the Town of Palisade for their extensive assistance in our efforts," the press release said. "Thank you to all our sponsors, volunteers and all who love to come to our festival."