The Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas export in Oregon, long looked to in western Colorado as a possible means of conveying natural gas produced locally to Asia, is officially dead.
Canada-based Pembina Pipeline Corp. on Wednesday submitted a brief to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission asking FERC to vacate its approvals of the project and an associated pipeline, and saying it has decided "not to move forward" with the project.
It cited a continuing inability to obtain state-level approvals in Oregon.
"Among other considerations, Applicants remain concerned regarding their ability to obtain the necessary state permits in the immediate future in addition to other external obstacles," Pembina said.
Pembina had paused the project earlier this year to assess the impact of regulatory rulings against the project, casting doubt about its prospects.
The company had said it planned to use Jordan Cove, and a 229-mile connector pipeline to be built in Oregon, to ship gas from Canada and the Rockies to Asian markets. FERC had approved the project, but that approval has been under challenge in federal appeals court. An attorney representing impacted landowners along the pipeline route said in recent oral arguments in that case that the project would entail using eminent domain to take Americans' property along the pipeline route to ship Canadian gas to the Far East. An attorney representing FERC countered that the record is clear it would transport gas from both Canada and the Rockies.
FERC's approval made it possible for Pembina to go forward if it wished with eminent domain proceedings even without having other approvals in place, and landowners have said the resulting uncertainty has made it hard for them to sell their land, build on it or undertake other uses such as agricultural operations. The project also would have had climate, watershed and other environmental impacts, but also economic benefits such as those related to natural gas development and building the LNG facility and pipeline.
Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, said in an email, “We’re seeing today the grave economic impacts threatened in Europe, Japan, Asia and other areas across the globe due to the natural gas supply crisis. Imagine the impacts the Jordan Cove project could have provided to help relieve that burden using Colorado’s cleanest molecules. This possibility would have provided consistent, high paying jobs to the women and men in the Rockies region, including the Piceance Basin in western Colorado. Unfortunately, political agendas won out and our global climate, consumers and American workers are worse off as a result.”
Project opponent Allie Rosenbluth, with the Oregon group Rogue Climate, said the development attests to the amount of work that landowners, tribes and community members did over 15 years in Oregon to stand up for their homes and waters and for the climate.
"We are so excited our communities can look forward to building a future of renewable energy and sustainable long-term jobs for southern Oregonians and folks on the south (Oregon) coast," she said.
She said Pembina's announcement came as a surprise after the project dragged on for so long.
"But when you look at the facts of the project it just wasn't going to happen," she said.
Diane Schwenke is president and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, which has supported the project over the years.
"The thing is that they (Pembina officials) have had lots of hurdles to overcome and it's been several years and so I'm not surprised they're walking away from that particular project, but I still think there are opportunities for exporting and future uses for natural gas in the Piceance," Schwenke said.
Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said he's disappointed but not surprised by Pembina's decision, given the pushback to the project by the state of Oregon.
"It was almost impossible to get the pipelines through Oregon," he said.
He said the development is sad for people who live in the Coos Bay, Oregon, region, where the facility would have been built, as that region's economy has been depressed since the demise of the timber industry due to protections implemented for the spotted owl. But he also questions how much difference Jordan Cove would have made to local drilling that he says is now generally shut down as the industry tries to figure out the costs and other challenges of complying with new rules and regulations resulting from legislation approved by the state legislature and supported by Gov. Jared Polis.
Pete Kolbenschlag, a Paonia activist, welcomed the Pembina announcement Wednesday. He's long had questions about the project, including whether a Canadian company would actually use any Piceance Basin gas for it, and has felt it provided false hope for people locally who need to be looking to a different energy future.
"I do think it shows that fossil fuels aren't the future and we need to be investing in and hoping for an economy that looks different," he said.
"... I'm glad the project's dead and I know there's a lot of people who are very relieved in Oregon."