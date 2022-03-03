Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has been ordered to show why she shouldn't be held in contempt of court for allegedly videotaping a court proceeding and then lying to a judge about it.
Peters, who also is facing two misdemeanor obstruction charges over the matter, is to appear before Judge Valerie Robison on March 31 to explain why she allegedly recorded a hearing for her deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley, and why she lied to Judge Matthew Barrett in his own courtroom when she was asked if she was recording.
Recording or taking photographs during court procedures is expressly not allowed.
"The people allege that Tina Peters was not truthful in her answers to the court about whether she was recording the proceeding," District Attorney Dan Rubinstein wrote in a motion asking for the contempt of court citation.
"The people allege that her recording of the proceeding, the need to stop to address her misconduct, and lack of candor during the discussion of her misconduct obstructed the administration of justice," his motion adds. "Her failure to tell the truth denied the court the ability to determine what, if any action should occur as a result of this, as was referenced when the court took the bench to give the ruling."
Rubinstein wrote that her conduct "is offensive to the authority and the dignity of the court," adding there were several witnesses who also saw her recording the proceeding, including Knisley's sister, Patricia Weaver.
The proceeding was a simple motions hearing in the criminal burglary and misdemeanor cybercrime changes against Knisley. Those charges were filed when Knisley ignored a county order to stay out of the clerk's office while the county's Human Resources office investigations complaints by clerk employees that she had created a "hostile work environment" in allegedly telling clerk staff not to cooperate with multiple investigations of election tampering by Peters and others.
Although the incident took place in Barrett's courtroom, he has recused himself from the case, prompting Chief District Judge Brian Flynn to assign it to Robison.
Peters also was charged with obstructing a peace office and obstructing government operations when law enforcement attempted to execute a search warrant for the iPad Peters is accused of using to record the hearing.
Her first hearing on those charges are slated for March 11 in Judge Bruce Raaum's court.
