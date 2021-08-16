Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and two others entered a secure area of the Election Division in the dark of night days before a scheduled upgrade of the system in May and made two copies of a main computer hard drive in violation of security protocols, the Secretary of State's Office announced Monday.
Peters, the mysterious Gerald Wood, and a high-ranking Election Division staff worker whose name is not being revealed by The Daily Sentinel at this time, entered that secure area late at night on Sunday, May 23, when no one else was in the office, the Secretary of State's Office says.
While there, the three allegedly made copies of the hard drive, including copies of election management software. That information later was displayed at a voter-fraud symposium hosted by the My Pillow guy Mike Lindell in South Dakota last week in an attempt to prove that Dominion Voting Systems election equipment can be hacked or tampered with.
During that event, which Peters traveled to and spoke at, she told the audience that the hard drives, or information from them, were not from her office. She then added that they could have been removed when investigators executed a search warrant of her office, which she called "a raid."
That timeline also corresponds with an order either by Peters or an elections manager to turn off surveillance cameras in the room, which are supposed to be working continuously when someone is in the room. Those cameras weren't turned back on again until earlier this month.
COMPUTER LOGS VERIFY ENTRANCE
The Secretary of State's Office says it knows who was in the room at the time based on computer logs of swipe cards that were used to unlock secure doors in that part of Peters' office. Wood apparently had such a card even though he isn't an employee of the Clerk's Office.
As a result, anything that was on that hard drive when it was accessed outside of the Clerk's Office is suspect, the Secretary of State's Office said.
Sources tell The Daily Sentinel that this new information is expected to prompt Secretary of State Jena Griswold to order the full takeover of the county's elections division, and expects to appoint someone from outside the office to oversee future elections here.
Griswold's office also notified the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency about the new information because of fears exposure of election management software could pose a risk to other election systems nationwide. That agency told Griswold's office that it wouldn't, according to a press release on the matter.
This latest revelation also is another reason why Griswold decertified all of the county's elections equipment last week. That happened because Peters ignored a legal order from Griswold to show whether the equipment was safe and secure from tampering.
RESIDENTS SPEAK TO COMMISSIONERS
Earlier on Monday, a large group of Mesa County residents asked the county commissioners to condemn Griswold for her investigation and to stand behind Peters, saying the clerk is a hero for trying to uncover cracks in the state's election system.
Many kept saying the county and state should go to using paper ballots, which the state already does. About 95% of all ballots are on paper, nearly all through mail-in voting. Only about 5% of voters use electronic voting machines.
Monday's appearance by two dozen local residents, many whom were part of an effort in June calling on the county to declare itself a "constitutional sanctuary," questioned the results of the 2020 election, all offering anecdotal evidence to support their claims.
That prompted a response from Commissioner Janet Rowland, chairwoman of the commission, who said they should wait for the results of an investigation from District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, a Republican, before reaching any conclusions.
"There is an ongoing investigation, not just by the Secretary of State, but by our own elected district attorney, Dan Rubinstein, who I'm guessing most of you voted for," Rowland said.
"I've known Dan for nearly two decades, I trust him and he's a man of integrity," she added. "I'm waiting to hear back from him in what he finds in the investigation process."
Rowland reminded the speakers that the machines in question merely tabulate votes, and suggested that a hand count could be used as a supplement to machine counting. The county may have to resort to hand counting ballots in the fall election unless it can replace its election equipment before the end of this month.
She said doing so would bring the county back to the debacle of "hanging chads" made famous in the 2000 presidential race in Florida.
"When I hear questions about the election results being compromised in Mesa County, what I hear is you are saying (U.S. Rep.) Lauren Boebert wasn't legally elected in Mesa County," Rowland said. "(Rep.) Janice Rich, (Rep.) Matt Soper, (commissioners) Janet Rowland, Cody Davis, none of us were legally elected, there was fraud. That's what I hear. I'm having a hard time understanding that."