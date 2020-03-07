Local authorities conducted a successful rescue operation Saturday after a small plane crashed near the Utah-Colorado border.
The plane crashed near the Colorado River in Knowles Canyon.
The pilot, a 37-year-old male, suffered only minor injuries and is reported to be safe. He was flying from Moab, Utah, to Grand Junction when the plane crashed into the Colorado River, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.