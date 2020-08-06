At around 1,500 acres to begin the week, the Pine Gulch Fire reportedly grew to nearly 12,000 acres by Thursday morning.
The last 36 hours, with temperatures around or above triple digits, the fire has been particularly active, according to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management leading the firefighting operation.
The National Weather Service in Grand Junction announced a Red Flag Warning in effect on Thursday and Friday due to hot, dry and windy conditions.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the majority of the state of Colorado should expect drought conditions to persist through August. Grand Junction is shown to be in the midst of a severe drought with an average temperature of 98.5 over the past seven days.
Containment is reported to be at 5% for the fire.
On Thursday, crews worked the south side of the fire to hold and improve the prep work done along 910 Road. On the west and northwest side, the plan is for crews to continue to construct a line to the east.
Crews were reportedly able to tie into a rocky slope on the west side of the fire on Wednesday and will continue to construct the line to the east with hand crews and bulldozers.
Firefighters on the north side will continue removing fuels along the North Dry Fork Road.
On the east and northeast side of the fire, crews will also be removing fuels along the X ½ Road, putting in structure protection for structures on the west side of the fire area.
Aerial resources will be available to assist in firefighting operations on Thursday.
Conditions over the next two days will be critical on the fire line as a high-risk of spreading remains, the Incident Command Team reports.
A closure is in place on Mesa County Road X ½ after High Lonesome Ranch.
The Mesa County Commissioners thanked the firefighters on scene for their hard work this week in a statement released on Thursday.
"We are grateful for the Rocky Mountain Type 2 Incident Management Team Black, and now more than 300 personnel working to put out this fire on the ground and in the air," Chairman of the Board of Mesa County Commissioners Scott McInnis said. "We want to say thank you to each and every one of them."
The commissioners praised the operation as a complete regional effort with crews coming from outside Mesa County to help fight the fire burning on Bureau of Land Management, Mesa County and now Garfield County land.
"We are happy to host the firefighting team here in Mesa County," Chairman McInnis added. "We welcome them to our community and thank them for the incredible work they are doing to protect us. Everyone is doing great work, and we are assured the fire crews are well taken care of."