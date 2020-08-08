The Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction grew to 20,089 acres Friday, fueled by high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds.
That's a growth of more than 80% from Friday's report of 13,074 acres burned. There are still no evacuation orders in place as a result of the blaze, which is at 0% containment per the latest report from Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black.
The fire crossed to the north side of 200 road despite efforts from fire fighting crews to prevent it from jumping the road Friday afternoon. Crews retreated to safety zones as the fire moved northeast, crossing the road near High Lonesome Ranch, according to a press release.
Conditions remain hot and dry and crews are expecting wind gusts up to 20 mph Saturday, which may prompt further extreme fire behavior.
The growing fire also brought increased smoke into the valley Saturday morning. An air quality advisory is in effect for Mesa County till 9 a.m. Sunday, according to Mesa County Public Health. The county's air quality outlook said winds should dissipate some of the smoke but that "by late Saturday evening smoke will begin to drain into lower lying areas surrounding the fire. This will bring longer duration, heavy smoke through early Sunday morning to several drainages near the fire in rural northern Mesa County and southwestern Garfield County."