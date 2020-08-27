The Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction is now the largest in the history of the state, according to management team numbers.
By Thursday morning's report the fire had only grown 38 acres, putting it just under 136,000 acres. But, Thursday evening, data from the National Wildfire Coordinating Group clocked the fire at 139,006 acres. That places it above the 2002 Hayman Fire, which burned 138,114 acres.
The Pine Gulch Fire is listed at 77% containment. The blaze started July 31 and is believed to have been caused by lightning.