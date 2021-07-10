Grand Junction Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing a car that possibly had a 5-year-old child inside.
A red KIA was reported stolen at 2:20 p.m. from Kokopelli Liquors at 30 Road and D Road. The reporting party, a male, told police that the child inside was his nephew.
Authorities later found the car unoccupied in the Spyglass neighborhood in Orchard Mesa.
“We’re asking the neighborhood to keep an eye out and for anyone who was traveling that path if they saw anything, contact us,” GJPD spokesperson Heidi Davidson said.
Police said the suspect has short brown hair and was wearing a gray tank top and may have had tattoos on his arms, and that the child was wearing a black shirt and pants.
“Check your properties, check your doorbell cameras,” GJPD tweeted. Anyone with information should call 911.
