Gov. Jared Polis has issued two disaster declarations in response to the debris flows that have indefinitely closed Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, a move that among other things authorizes the use of the Colorado National Guard to help remove debris, control traffic and provide unarmed law enforcement support.
The action also activates the State’s Emergency Operations Plan and directs state agencies to better coordinate their response, and provides more funds to respond to the damage and repairs needed in areas affected by burn scar flooding and slides, the governor’s office said in a news release.
It also suspends certain procurement statutes and hours-of-service regulations for some commercial drivers to enable the state to procure goods and services needed to mitigate the effects of the disaster emergency.
Glenwood Canyon was hit last summer by the Grizzly Creek Fire, which while it was burning closed I-70 for two weeks.
This summer, monsoonal rains on top of the burn scar have resulted in the Colorado Department of Transportation closing I-70 12 times between June 26 and July 28 due to flash flood warnings. At least five floods during that timeframe caused mud and debris to cover the road, prolonging closures while crews cleared the road.
Polis last Monday said the highway could be closed for days or weeks. CDOT has been working to clear debris and assess damage, and has given no indication that it plans to reopen the road anytime soon.
A northern detour route recommended by CDOT adds hours of driving time for motorists.
One of the orders issued by Polis said the recent storms “have caused considerable damage to at least four discrete structures in the canyon, and CDOT may discover more as debris is removed from the affected areas. The recent interim closures and the current indefinite closure have strained local, state, and federal supply chains and economies.”
One of the orders Polis issued will enable the state to seek federal funds to help with the recovery.
Polis and his administration are preparing to request a federal disaster declaration that would provide federal funding to respond to the mudslides if approved by the Biden administration.