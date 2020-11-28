Gov. Jared Polis has tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor announced the positive test in a press release Saturday evening. The news comes after Polis earlier announced that he was quarantining as a result of close contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus.
Polis said his husband had also tested positive for the COVID-19 and both were asymptomatic.
“Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits. No person or family is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others, and wash your hands regularly,” Polis said in the release.
Polis intends to continue working from home while isolating, according to the release.