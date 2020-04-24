Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday he would seek federal aid for Western Slope farmers impacted by last week's freeze, which wiped out significant portions of area peach crops.
Polis and Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg announced in a news release that they were requesting a Secretarial Disaster Declaration from the United States Department of Agriculture related to the April 13 freeze. Local grower Bruce Talbott told the Sentinel last week that freeze wiped out an estimated 80% of their expected production.
The declaration would open up assistance programs to Western Slope farmers, the release said.
“Colorado’s iconic and delicious Palisade peaches could be devastated by this early freeze and fruit producers on the Western Slope need support. Coloradans always look forward to getting Palisade peaches that help support our economy, growers and small businesses,” said Governor Polis in the release. “We urge the federal government to assist Colorado’s agriculture community during this challenging time.”