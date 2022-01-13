A state grand jury has been empaneled to investigate possible tampering with election equipment and misconduct in office, according to the Mesa County District Attorney and Colorado Attorney General Offices.
In a three paragraph statement released early today, District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Attorney General Phil Weiser said the grand jury will hear evidence that their two offices have amassed over several months.
Although the joint statement doesn’t name the targets of the investigation, it comes after Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and others took steps in an effort to support their belief that election equipment used in the state are somehow flawed and the results of 2020 election were false.
Those actions, however, could lead to criminal charges against Peters and several others, including her deputy, Belinda Knisley, and Garfield County resident Sherronna Bishop, the one-time campaign manager to U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-3rd.
“Over the past few months, we have made progress in the multi-agency investigation into allegations of Mesa County election equipment tampering and official misconduct,” the two men said in the statement. “The Mesa County grand jury accepted the investigation on January 12 and will assist in the investigation.”
It is unclear why Rubinstein and Weiser chose to take the matter to a grand jury since they have the authority to file charges without one.
Still, they said grand juries are a core part of the justice system, and it’s a way to bring witnesses and suspects in to ensure fairness in a private setting. Grand jury investigations are held in secret.
“This investigation will be thorough and guided by the facts and the law,” the statement reads. “More information will be made available when the prosecutors are ethically and legally permitted to provide additional details.”
It is unknown when this jury will see evidence, what witnesses it will hear from, who could face indictments or when.
