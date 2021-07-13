Mesa County has extended the air quality advisory issued Monday for wildfire smoke to 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Smoke from wildfires in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California is blanketing western Colorado, according to the National Weather Service.
Mesa County Public Health recommends residents stay indoors and reduce physical activity during periods of heavy smoke. Smoke levels are considered to be unhealthy when visibility is less than five miles.
The advisory was originally scheduled to expire at 9 a.m. Tuesday.