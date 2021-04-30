A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered in relation to this week's fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Fruita and federal law enforcement are now investigating.
The reward was announced in a press release sent by the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Friday afternoon. The release says that both the ATF and FBI have joined the investigation into the fire, which was started Monday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF Hotline at 1-888-ATF-FIRE / 1-888-283-3473, the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), the Fruita Police Department at 970-242-6707, or Crime Stoppers of Mesa County at 970-241-STOP (970-241-7867).