A Rifle restaurant that clashed with Garfield County officials over dine-in service has had its food license suspended, according to the restaurant's owner.
In a video posted to Facebook Friday evening, Lauren Boebert, the owner of Shooters Grill in Rifle, said the county had suspended her license and scheduled a hearing for next week. Boebert, a congressional candidate running in the Republican primary against incumbent Scott Tipton, posted the video on her campaign Facebook page.
"Shortly after 5 p.m. Garfield County Public Health stopped by and suspended my food license," Boebert said, holding up a document from the county to the camera, "so we are not serving food until I meet with them on Monday morning at 9 a.m."
This action followed a week of back-and-forth with the county. Boebert first opened up her restaurant for dine-in service at 30% capacity, a violation of the Colorado safer-at-home policy. For this, Garfield County issued the restaurant a cease-and-desist order, prompting Boebert to set up tables outside the restaurant for service on Thursday.
Garfield County Commissioners told the Daily Sentinel last week they were seeking a variance from the county's safer-at-home order that might give them some of the leniency that Mesa County establishments have. According to a county news release, a variance request to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment went out Friday. That request asks for 50% of allowable occupancy in restaurants, among other things.
That request would have to be approved by the state like Mesa County's was. In her Facebook post on Friday, Boebert made clear her displeasure with the current order, taking particular aim at the state's highest office.
"Governor Polis, your policies are literally bankrupting small businesses like mine that are trying their very best to responsibly stay afloat," the post read. "This has to stop."