The week after delaying the start of fall sports, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Presidents' Council on Thursday voted to postpone fall competition in all but two sports to next spring.
Cross country and golf will be allowed to compete this fall, but football, volleyball and men's and women's soccer will move to the spring, the presidents determined.
The RMAC becomes the 12th Division II conference to move fall athletics to spring. There are 23 conferences in the division.
"After considerable deliberation, the Council’s decision was made based on the recent National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Board of Governors’ mandate of the NCAA Resocialization principles and the Division II Presidents Council decision to cancel fall championships. The RMAC decision allows league members further opportunity to align with the student-athlete safety measures outlined in the NCAA document to prepare for competition," a release from the RMAC office read.
"The determination on sport status was made based on the NCAA risk rankings of sport. As it stands currently with NCAA guidance, cross country and golf are lower risk than all other fall sports. Further details on the structure and scope of the spring semester practice and competition schedules for postponed sports will be released in the coming weeks."
For more on this story, see Friday's Daily Sentinel.