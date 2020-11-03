The two Republican candidates for Mesa County commission, Janet Rowland and Cody Davis, easily won their races on Tuesday.
Both candidates picked up about 64% soon after the first results were reported at 7 p.m., and didn’t change much throughout the rest of the evening.
Rowland, who defeated Palisade Democrat Dave Edwards in District 3, served on the commission before, from 2005 to 2013. She was replaced by term-limited Commissioner Rose Pugliese, who Rowland now replaces.
Since leaving county office, Rowland has been the head of the local Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program, and more recently as national director of Project 1.27, a group that helps children find adoptive parents.
Edwards, a certified public accountant, served on the Palisade Town Board from 2010 to 2018. Currently, he serves on the board of directors for Grand Valley Catholic Outreach.
Davis, who ran against Democrat Kathryn Bedell for District 1, is relatively new to elective office, although he did serve on the Grand Valley Drainage District board of directors for about two years. He resigned that seat in 2015 after he moved out of the district he was representing.
Davis replaces Commissioner John Justman, who also is term limited and can’t run again. He ended up replacing Davis on the drainage board.
Davis is a contractor, while Bedell is a rancher and veterinarian.
By midday Tuesday, nearly 15,000 active Democrats in the county had cast ballots, but was no match to the ballots that were turned in by nearly 33,000 Republican and 28,000 unaffiliated voters, who largely voted for the Republican candidates.