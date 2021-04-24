Shelledy Elementary, at 353 N. Mesa St. in Fruita, is going to remote learning for at least the upcoming week because of a rise in COVID-19 cases, Principal Cami Kidd announced in a Saturday letter to parents.
“We are waiting to hear from Mesa County Public Health whether we will need to remain in remote learning past the end of this week. We will notify you as soon as we have that information,” Kidd wrote. “We have been preparing for this situation from the beginning of the school year, and our staff are ready to support our learning community during this time. Students will transition to remote learning only temporarily.”
Students can use their chromebook computers for virtual learning, and Kidd wrote that the school will soon announce when students can pick those up. For families in need of internet hot spots, call Shelledy Elementary at (970) 254-6460.
Staff will spend Monday preparing lessons for the week, and virtual learning will occur Tuesday-Friday.
“A more detailed plan will be sent to you later this weekend outlining the learning plan and how to pick up chromebooks and materials for the week,” Kidd wrote.
According to the District 51 COVID-19 data dashboard, Shelledy has no quarantines or reported cases among students. The district has seen a steady increase of both among staff and students in recent weeks. On April 21, the most recent data available, 14 staff were quarantined and six were confirmed positive. That data is retroactively updated.
Schools tend to go virtual when too many staff members are quarantined and their classes can’t be covered, either by colleagues, substitutes or instructional coaches. For privacy reasons, District 51 doesn’t report the home schools of staff members quarantined or infected.
“Please continue to monitor your symptoms during this time,” Kidd wrote. “If you or anyone in your household begins to develop symptoms, please contact your doctor or go to one of the open testing sites across Mesa County for a free COVID-19 test.”