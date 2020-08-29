Deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that occurred in the desert area of 27 1/4 Road Saturday morning
The investigation began after deputies were called to St. Mary's Hospital at 3:15 a.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting, according to a release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
An adult man had reportedly shown up at the emergency room conscious and breathing with a gun shot wound. The shooting was said to have happened near the area of the dam at 27 1/4 Road.
Details of the shooting are still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 970-242-6707.