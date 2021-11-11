Ryan Blake

Ryan Blake

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public’s help in getting information about a man who died in the canal near 22 and L roads.

Ryan Blake was found deceased in the canal over the weekend.

Investigators are now working to learn more about Blake's whereabouts the days before his death. It is believed that Blake arrived in the Grand Junction area on Thursday, Nov. 4.

MSCO is asking if anyone remembers seeing or speaking with him on Nov. 4. 5, or 6.

Investigators are also looking for Blake's belongings, including a grey/greenish sleeping bag, black backpack, blue hoodie, and other clothing and personal items.

Anyone with information should contact the Mesa County Sheriff's Office at 970-242-6707.