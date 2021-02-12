A stunning surge in short-term natural gas prices Friday related to Arctic cold moving into the central U.S. states should mean at least a short-term surge in cash flow for local natural gas producers.
Natural Gas Intelligence on Friday reported that Midcontinent spot prices soared to as high as $600 per million British thermal units, with transactions at an Oklahoma trading hub all topping $125 after starting the week at around $3.
“It’s an extremely historic day for natural gas, that’s for sure,” said Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association.
She said that according to one local operator, when natural gas prices were doing well in the early 2000s, they were at maybe $6 to $8 per million Btus, peaking at perhaps $14.
“When you see 100-plus-dollars — nothing’s trading under $120, I think it said in the (Natural Gas Intelligence) article — these are just definitely prices we haven’t seen before,” Miera said.
The price spike appears to be a short-term one. Miera said it sounds like some pipelines in central states have frozen, creating an inability to move gas and contributing to the spike. A lot of gas storage also is starting to run extremely low, she said.
“So the demand on natural gas resources to heat homes and power homes is only trending up,” she said.
Miera added, “This won’t be longer than probably a week or so but it’s definitely a good shot in the arm financially for our Piceance (Basin) operators and natural gas operators through the country at a time when they can definitely use it.”
A one-week price spike, no matter how historically big, isn’t in itself enough for companies to start adding drilling rigs locally or resuming drilling.
“This isn’t going to be now we’ll see a dozen rigs going up in the Piceance, unfortunately,” Miera said.
But it does mean potentially significant short-term cash infusions for local producers. Even that depends on how much gas individual producers already have locked into prices under hedging contracts. Those contracts protect buyers from price increases, while protecting producers from price drops. How much local producers will benefit from the current price spike will depend on how much unhedged gas they have available to sell for spot market prices.
Miera said that based on the current price situation, companies may be able to put some wells back into production that have been temporarily shut in due to low prices. But there is a process they would have to go through with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission in order to do that, and it wouldn’t happen overnight, she said.
Local gas drilling and production has been just a shadow of what it was during its heydays. It peaked in 2008 and has declined in fits and starts in the years since as gas prices have declined. Whereas more than 100 rigs were operating in the Piceance Basin at the 2008 peak, in recent months only Terra Energy Partners was drilling locally at all, operating one rig. Caerus Oil and Gas is now running a rig again, amid improved prospects for natural gas prices thanks to a decline in domestic oil drilling as oil prices have dropped. Less oil drilling has meant less production of natural gas that also is produced from oil wells.
Whatever the current price spike means for local producers, Miera thinks it’s important to recognize the role those companies are playing in producing an important resource to heat people’s homes during an Arctic blast of cold.
“You see our natural gas operators going to work to safely provide power at a time when people most need it. When temperatures are in the single digits or below for a prolonged period of time, you want your natural gas to heat your home,” she said.