St. Mary's Medical Center officials confirmed on Thursday that a number of positive COVID-19 cases have been reported among its staff.
"The situation was addressed quickly, and we continue to collaborate with Mesa County Public Health Department and adhere to all (Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment) and (Center for Disease Control) guidelines and protocols, including masking, PPE use, and screenings and testing for COVID-19," a press release from SCL Health states.
St. Mary's officials said plans and processes have been created to deal with any potential exposure.