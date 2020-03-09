StarTek's Grand Junction office will close this June several employees confirmed to the Daily Sentinel Monday.
The closure was due to financial reasons, according to one employee, who wished to remain anonymous. The business, which employs several hundred workers in its Grand Junction call center will begin layoffs at the end of May and officially close sometime in June, according to one employee.
Another StarTek employee that wished to remain anonymous confirmed employees received a letter announcing the Grand Junction closure.
The letter explained the business decision to ramp down operations and close the Grand Junction campus to move to other locations.
The employee, who said she was distraught over the decision, said the letter states their separation date is expected on or around June 7.
StarTek operates a dozen locations in North America, including in Greenwood Village, Colorado, south of Denver. The Sentinel could not confirm whether any Grand Junction employees would be allowed to transfer to another location.
The local branch of StarTek, an outsourcing services firm, provides a call service center for clients focused on customer care, acquisition, order processing and technical support. As of mid-2018 it employed nearly 700 people locally and announced plans to add another 200 jobs that summer.
StarTek's Grand Junction office and its corporate headquarters in Greenwood Village could not be reached for comment despite several attempts by Daily Sentinel staff. It has not updated its website or Facebook page with information regarding the closure as of Monday evening.
Several StarTek employees leaving the office close to 5 p.m. Monday declined to comment on the closure.
StarTek has closed other Colorado locations in recent years. In February 2018 it closed its Colorado Springs location and laid off 261 employees, according to the Denver Post. Later that year it closed its Greeley call center and eliminated nearly 200 jobs, according to the Greeley Tribune.
Grand Junction and Greenwood Village were the final two StarTek facilities located in Colorado. It has locations in 10 countries outside North America and employs around 45,000 people worldwide, according to its website.
Sentinel staff writer Alex Zorn contributed to this story.