Three state Air Pollution Control Division employees are accusing division management of telling them to issue illegal permits, ignore violations and refrain from verifying pollution emissions.
They say the Colowyo Coal Mine in Rio Blanco and Moffat counties and the Willow Creek Gas Plant in Rio Blanco County were among Colorado facilities issued permits despite modeled violations of pollution standards.
The division’s air-quality modeling staff has filed a complaint with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General, asking for a performance review and audit of the division, part of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The state’s air program operates under a federal delegation of authority with EPA funding, and deviation from EPA requirements can result in sanctions ranging from loss of funding to the state being stripped of its air permitting authority, according to Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility.
PEER attorneys are working with the air modelers on the matter, and wrote to CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan to say the modelers’ disclosures are covered by the Colorado Whistleblower Protection Act, which forbids retaliation for reporting violations of law.
The complaint to EPA was brought by Rosendo Majano, DeVondria Reynolds and Bradley Rink.
They say that on March 15, the division’s director, Garry Kaufman, banned the modeling staff from conducting any review of National Ambient Air Quality Standards compliance when it comes to hourly emissions standards for nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide, three-hour standards for sulfur dioxide, and daily standards for particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers, known as PM2.5.
“Review of previous permit applications revealed that a shocking number of permits have been approved by the Air Division even though air quality modeling analyses showed NAAQS violations. So rather than have a record of these violations in the permit file,” Kaufman “ordered staff to simply stop modeling for these standards,” the PEER attorneys wrote to Hunsaker Ryan.
They contend that since 2010, minor pollution sources with nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide emissions below 40 tons per year have been “exempted arbitrarily and illegally from the requirement of demonstrating compliance” with the one-hour standards for those pollutants.
“There are entrenched employees that have been working at CDPHE with a seeming mindset to serve only the polluting industry and they are rubber-stamping air permits,” the attorneys wrote.
The three whistleblowers said in their complaint, “This violation of the law is also contributing directly to chronic health problems, premature deaths, and severe injury to the environment by permitting ever more dangerous emissions.”
The complaint includes what the whistleblowers say is an incomplete list of permits issued with potential or actual modeled violations. It says a permit was issued at the Willow Creek plant, owned by Williams, despite a modeled one-hour sulfur dioxide violation, and Colowyo, owned by Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, received a permit despite a one-hour modeled nitrogen dioxide violation.
Other permits on the complaint’s list elsewhere in the state involve other oil and gas facilities, asphalt plants, JBS Swift Beef Co. in Weld County, and Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine in Teller County. The whistleblowers allege that an air modeler was ordered to falsify data in a modeling report for the mine to ensure no modeled violation would be reported.
The complaint doesn’t allege any improprieties by companies, focusing instead only on the Air Pollution Control Division.
Andrew Bare, a spokesman for the division and CDPHE, said in a statement that they can’t address specific details raised in a news release by PEER or media reports because they are going through a formal process to examine the claims brought by the employees.
But he added, “Speaking generally, our modeling policies are in accordance with state and federal laws and we have carefully reviewed the relevant laws in consultation with both the Colorado Attorney General’s Office and the federal Environmental Protection Agency."
“APCD management has specified thresholds for modeling of minor source applicants that are consistent with EPA thresholds. Additionally, management has established a process where additional applications may be modeled with a goal of maximizing protections of public health within the limits of existing resources. Our policies for modeling minor sources satisfy the department’s obligations and protect public health and the environment.”
The complaint says CDPHE is enforcing compliance with the 24-hour PM2.5 standard only when there is a possibility that a permit will be subject to public scrutiny, and not out of concern about legal obligations or public health and the environment. It said the new policy imposed in March will allow unfettered growth of nitrogen dioxide sources in a Front Range area not meeting ozone standards, and statewide, the opposite of what is needed when the area’s ozone nonattainment status was recently recategorized as being severe. Nitrogen dioxide contributes to ozone formation.