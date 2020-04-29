Mesa County officials announced Wednesday that the county's waiver to the state's safer-at-home order was granted.
Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese said the waiver was granted by the governor's office on Wednesday and added that she was excited for businesses to get started back up again.
"Mesa County will be a model for the state," she added.
The state's safer-at-home plan for opening back up went into effect on Monday, but Mesa County has been working to get its own plan approved by state officials.
Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr said as businesses start opening up, all Mesa County residents must continue to be vigilant on social distancing and health recommendations.
"We woke up to some very good news from the state," he said.
While the state and county's plan remain very similar, they differ in three areas.
First, under the county's plan places of worship can open with limits to the number of participants to 50 people (under the state guidelines it is a 10-person limit). Second, Mesa County will begin opening up in-restaurant dining options up to 30% of the fire code capacity. Kuhr said the county has not set a start date on when in-restaurant dining will begin. Gyms and fitness facilities will also be allowed to open under Mesa County's plan, however, no roll out date has been set for that either.