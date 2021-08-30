Secretary of State Jena Griswold filed a lawsuit today to officially remove Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters as the county's designated election official for the upcoming fall election.
While the lawsuit, filed in Mesa County District Court, doesn't impact Peters' job as the county's elected clerk, meaning she still oversees the motor vehicle and recording aspects of that job, it would bar her from having any say-so in the November election.
The lawsuit also seeks to name former Secretary of State Wayne Williams as the designated election official, and Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner as director of elections, ending any chance of a possible legal battle between the state and county over who has that authority.
That was a possibility because the Mesa County Board of Commissioners had appointed Williams to that role after Griswold had named Reiner, both saying they had the legal authority to do so.
Currently, Brandi Bantz has been working as the clerk's director of elections, but the naming of Reiner won't impact her position other than that job title.
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis said the county had been anticipating the lawsuit, adding that they wished it had come a little bit sooner.
All this is a result of an investigation into Peters on allegations that she allowed, and even may have helped, violate state election security protocols, something that could led to criminal charges against Peters and others.
Currently investigating the matter is the Secretary of State's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and the Mesa County District Attorney's Office, which is being assisted by the Colorado Attorney General's Office.