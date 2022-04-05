Oil and gas companies operating wells in Garfield County last year spent an additional $2.8 million in lease operating costs to comply with rules adopted as a result of a new state law, a study conducted for the county says.
The study also says rules adopted following passage of Senate Bill 181 have increased the costs of drilling and completing a new well in the county by about 7%, or $250,000, and reduced the profitability of new gas wells by a little more than 4%, its author told Garfield County commissioners Tuesday.
As a result, oil and gas investment was reduced by about $13.4 million, or the equivalent of 3.6 wells not being drilled, according to Timothy Considine, president of Natural Resource Economics, Inc., and a professor of energy economics at the University of Wyoming.
He said that means a loss of about $4.5 million in first-year gas and oil production from those undrilled wells, and potentially $16 million over 20 years. He also estimates SB181 impacts last year in the county of about $1.6 million in foregone tax revenues to the county and special districts, a net loss of 180 jobs, $6.3 million in reduced labor income and an $8 million reduction in the oil and gas industry's net contribution to the county equivalent of gross domestic product.
Garfield County allocated $65,000 for Considine to conduct the study.
Considine stressed that the report looked only at the first year of impacts from implementing the new law, and he predicted that its impacts will snowball in the future, as fewer wells are drilled than otherwise would be the case.
"What's going to happen in the future as these costs are piling on and accumulating, you're going to have cumulative investment and cumulative production losses," he said.
Senate Bill 181 overhauled how the industry is to be regulated in the state, including by prioritizing protection of public health, safety, welfare, the environment and wildlife over oil and gas development. It has resulted in multiple rulemaking processes undertaken by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission and Air Quality Control Commission addressing things such as setbacks between drilling and homes, tightened pollution rules and new financial assurance requirements to cover the cost of plugging old wells.
Allyn Harvey, with the Garfield County Taxpayer Accountability Project, said the study is backward-looking, evaluating what the industry has lost from the changing of rules that no longer exist.
"Why should there be special rules that exempt them from protecting the health and safety of Garfield County residents?" he asked.
Harvey sees benefits to new rules that do things like reduce harmful ozone air pollution and emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas. He said the study talks about opportunity costs for oil and gas, but not the opportunities for industries likely to thrive in the area without heavy oil and gas activity.
COGCC spokeswoman Megan Castle said her agency has had more than 100 parties who have provided "diverse stakeholder input and feedback considered in recent rulemakings."
She stressed that the agency also does cost-benefit analysis of proposed rules when that is requested.
Considine, in his report, said state oil and gas and air-quality regulators "do not consider the impacts on oil and gas investment and production and the subsequent impacts on the economies of local governments" in their cost-benefit analyses. He said his study's findings suggest that they should do that in the future.
Considine indicated that the new rules basically impose a regulatory tax on oil and gas production and investment, and he said the county and state are lagging behind places like Utah and Wyoming in terms of recovery in the number of active drilling rigs. Garfield Commissioner Mike Samson told Considine he was recently at a hotel in Vernal, Utah, that was packed, and he spoke to someone who talked about the gas field activity and jobs coming back there.
He said Colorado is doing all it can to "destroy an industry which is not only a good thing for the United States of America but vital for energy independence."
Harvey thinks local drilling activity is lagging behind activity in other areas in part because of local gas fields are more isolated from the rest of the country than gas produced elsewhere, making it harder to get local gas to market.
