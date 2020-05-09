A Colorado State Trooper shot and killed a suspect Saturday morning.
The shooting took place on Highway 50 near 29 Road shortly after 9 a.m., according to a release from Colorado State Patrol and the Mesa County Sheriff's Office. The trooper was unharmed.
As is typical for shootings involving law enforcement, the 21st Judicial District Incident Response team is investigating. Details of the incident, including the identities of the officer or the deceased, have not yet been released.
The CIRT is asking that anyone who witnessed or has video of this incident to call the Mesa County Sheriff's tip line at (970) 244-3526.