A Telluride man accused of assaulting two police officers during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot is being held in federal custody without bond after a hearing Friday.
According to a criminal complaint, Avery Carter MacCracken, 68, of Telluride, has been charged with entering and remaining in a restricted area, acts of physical violence in the capitol grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted area, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted area, civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.
After “extensive testimony” from the FBI during the three-hour hearing, Judge Gordon Gallagher found probable cause for all counts and ordered MacCracken held in federal custody without bond, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney/Grand Junction Branch Chief Pete Hautzinger.
An FBI affidavit stated MacCracken was observed in physical altercations with police officers during the riot.
In the affidavit, MacCracken is said to have punched a U.S. Capitol police officer in the face, resulting in a cut under the officer’s right eye.
In addition, he is said to have grabbed another officer’s arm and possibly struck that officer.
According to the affidavit, MacCracken was identified in photos and videos of the riot by Telluride residents, who reported him to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office.
San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters and Telluride Chief Marshal Josh Comte also identified MacCracken, the affidavit stated.
“Sheriff Masters knows MacCracken extremely well, with numerous and frequent contacts by himself personally, and by his deputies,” the affidavit stated.
“Sheriff Masters made particular note that MacCracken, as a resident of the community, is oftentimes homeless and lives out of his vehicle.”
He further explained he has seen MacCracken dressed in the very same clothes on multiple occasions in Telluride, as depicted in the FBI and Sedition Hunters websites.
Further, one of the images being circulated to identify MacCracken featured the New Sheridan Bar and San Miguel County Courthouse in downtown Telluride, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, travel records show MacCracken traveled from Montrose to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 3 and returned to Montrose Jan. 9.
MacCracken was arrested by the San Miguel County Sheriff’s office in Norwood on Saturday.
“It’s no surprise to those of us who have had to deal with this career criminal that he, along with the other clowns, violently assaulted peace officers who were attempting to protect our Republic,” Masters said.