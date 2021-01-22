The company that is buying bankrupt Ursa Resources’ Piceance Basin oil and gas holdings isn’t planning on pursuing drilling at two of Ursa’s planned locations in the residential community of Battlement Mesa, at least for now.
Terra Energy Partners recently notified the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission “that we do not plan on pursuing these pads at this time, instead focusing on developing projects that are more economically favorable,” Terra CEO Michael Land said in a statement provided to The Daily Sentinel early this week.
Ursa already drilled more than 50 wells in recent years from two locations in the unincorporated community that is home to thousands of residents. One of the remaining locations where it hoped to drill would have been little more than 500 feet from homes, and would have included a wastewater injection well.
That location and its 25 wells were the subject of an ongoing legal challenge by citizen groups and the case is now at the appeal stage after a dismissal in a district court, according to a Thursday news release from Battlement Concerned Citizens, the Grand Valley Citizens Alliance and the Western Colorado Alliance.
Terra this week declined further comment when asked by the Sentinel whether it is dropping plans to pursue drilling at the two Battlement Mesa locations altogether, or a possibility remained of pursuing them later. The citizens groups said in their release that Kirby Wynn, Garfield County’s oil and gas liaison, said in a meeting in Battlement Mesa that Terra intends to abandon all pending permits for oil and gas wells within Battlement Mesa.
While the COGCC approved the permit for the well pad location near homes, it had yet to approve the applications for permits to drill the wells there.
The COGCC recently completed adoption of sweeping new rules that took effect Jan. 15. Wynn said in an interview that the agency told companies that in the case of existing pending permits, they need to indicate to the COGCC if they plan to pursue them and provide more information to keep them alive, or the permits will be deleted from the COGCC’s system. He said Terra has told him it’s not going to move forward with more work on the Battlement Mesa permits.
The agency recently adopted new regulations generally requiring pads to be located at least 2,000 feet from homes, although that requirement wouldn’t apply to the previously approved location, the citizen groups said.
Battlement Mesa resident Betsy Leonard, a member of Western Colorado Alliance’s board of directors, said in the groups’ news release that the proposed location “was a bad idea from the start.”
“The location was ill-chosen being 900 feet from the Colorado River, and 600 feet from the water supply for Battlement Mesa. But most grievous was the mere 500 feet that separated the location from the homes of low-income residents,” she said.
Terra submitted a winning bid of $60 million to buy Ursa’s holdings.
In Land’s statement earlier this week, he said the acquisition closed on Dec. 23 and the company will take over Ursa’s assets on Feb. 1.
Ursa owned 41,000 net acres of oil and gas properties in the Piceance Basin and had 579 operated wells producing gas, natural gas liquids and oil.
Land said the acquisition “brings Terra’s holdings to approximately 6,000 operated wells plus interest in approximately 500 additional wells. The acquisition brings Terra’s land position to approximately 250,000 net acres under lease.”
He said, “We are excited about the acquisition and believe the assets in both Garfield and Rio Blanco ©ounties will fit well with our current properties in the Piceance Basin. The acquisition provides advantages to integrate operations and maximize synergies generating increased value for Terra and investors.”
Terra currently is operating one rig in the Piceance Basin and Land said Terra “plans to continue drilling operations for the foreseeable future.”