Interstate 70 is expected to remain closed through the weekend after debris flows Thursday night that left more than 100 motorists temporarily trapped in Glenwood Canyon.
Twenty-nine motorists were sheltered in the Interstate 70 Hanging Lake Tunnel complex in Glenwood Canyon Thursday night after a storm struck the area before a closure in the canyon could be implemented and the highway was struck by debris flows.
Other motorists were stuck elsewhere in the canyon due to the flows. The Colorado Department of Transportation said early this afternoon that altogether, all of the 108 people that it has accounted for as having been trapped in the canyon had been evacuated or moved to a safe location at the Bair Ranch I-70 exit in the canyon.
The Garfield County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that sheriff and Glenwood Springs Fire Department personnel and a Roaring Fork Transportation Agency bus went into the canyon early this morning to evacuate the motorists who were sheltered in the tunnel complex. The rescuers followed CDOT crews that cleared paths through two debris flow areas to reach the stranded motorists.
The bus took people to Glenwood Springs, and several impacted motorists also drove their own vehicles out of the canyon, following the bus. A temporary shelter for impacted motorists was being staffed by the Red Cross at the Glenwood Springs Community Center.
CDOT spokesman Matt Inzeo said around 2 p.m. Friday that crews were working on getting sufficient clearance on the highway so people evacuated to Bair Ranch could drive their vehicles out of the canyon.
He said none of those known to have been trapped in the canyon was injured. He said some vehicle damage occurred, but he didn't have details on that damage yet, as crews remained focused on protecting lives and safety.
The highway through the canyon has been experiencing numerous debris flows this summer as a result of last year's Grizzly Creek Fire, which left many canyon slopes stripped of vegetation. CDOT has been trying to proactively close the highway ahead of possible storms, and in fact had done so on Thursday before reopening it after a flash flood watch and flash flood warning expired.
"And then another (storm) cell came in a little bit unexpectedly. That's what created the issues," Garfield sheriff spokesman Walt Stowe said.
That storm caused what CDOT says were multiple large mudslides in the canyon that forced the highway to be closed again Thursday evening. The need to clean up debris from those slides and the fact that continued heavy rain was in the forecast led the agency to advise that an extended closure of the highway was expected.
CDOT's recommended alternate route during closures in the canyon incorporates Colorado Highway 13, U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 9.
CDOT also temporarily evacuated its operations center in Hanging Lake Tunnel Thursday and had operations personnel working in the complex shelter in place. The operations center was back on line later that evening.