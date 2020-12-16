Delta Police officers arrested Jacob Pierce, 26, on Tuesday evening after receiving information that he was staying at a room at the Day Inn in Delta. Pierce was wanted on a series of charging after fleeing from Mesa County law enforcement last week.
Grand Junction Police Department officers with assistance from other nearby law enforcement agencies spent hours on Friday afternoon searching for Pierce after he allegedly crashed into a power pole and fled on foot after eluding officers in downtown Grand Junction.
When Delta PD picked him up Piece had three outstanding warrants for his arrest, which were widely publicized by several regional law enforcement agencies.
After confirmation that Pierce was inside the hotel room with a female at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers knocked on the door and gave verbal commands for Jacob to exit the room with his hands up, Delta PD reports.
Officers reportedly heard what sounded like various items being stacked against the door from inside of the room and after several minutes of officers shouting commands for Jacob to exit the room, items were thrown against the window from inside of the room.
The female, identified as Paige Pierce, 25, opened the door a short time later and exited with her hands up, Delta PD reports.
Just as Paige exited the room, Jacob exited from the adjoining room next door and fled on foot through the parking lot. A Taser was used, causing Pierce to slip and he was eventually placed into custody, according to Delta PD.
A stolen vehicle from Grand Junction that has reportedly eluded multiple law enforcement agencies throughout Mesa, Delta, and Montrose Counties was recovered in the parking lot and had been spray painted black. The keys to the vehicle were allegedly located on Jacob’s person.
Jacob is being held at the Delta County Jail on his three active warrants, two of which were issued by the Grand Junction Police Department and the other issued by the Department of Corrections. As a result of the incident that unfolded at the Days Inn, Jacob was also booked into the Delta County Jail for additional charges of alleged Criminal Mischief (Property Damage), Obstructing Government Operations, and Resisting Arrest. A bond of $2,500 was added for these criminal charges.
Paige Pierce was also issued a summons for alleged Obstructing Government Operations.