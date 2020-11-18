Utah’s state engineer has rejected a proposal to pipe water from the Green River to Colorado’s Front Range, citing uncertainty over whether it would count against Colorado’s allocation of Colorado River water or Utah’s.
The project “is inconsistent with Utah’s conservation policies and objectives, is contrary to the public welfare in Utah, and it impairs Utah’s ability to comply with its obligations under the Colorado River Compacts,” Utah State Engineer Teresa Wilhelmsen said in a decision issued this week.
The decision rejecting Aaron Million’s efforts to divert Green River water comes after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in 2012 turned down an earlier version of his proposal. He initially proposed piping water out of Flaming Gorge Reservoir, while his latest proposal would divert a smaller amount of water from the Green River south of Flaming Gorge, sending it east through Wyoming and then south into Colorado. Both proposals have included a hydroelectric component.
Million, managing director of Water Horse Resources, LLC, in Fort Collins, currently wants to pipe 76 cubic feet per second, or 55,000 acre-feet a year, out of the Green River. While the proposal is supported by a pipeline-builders union and the Central Colorado Water Conservancy District, it faces broad-based opposition from a number of water conservancy districts in Colorado and Utah, conservation groups, the Colorado River District in western Colorado, several Interior Department agencies and other entities.
Among the concerns of project opponents is the potential impacts on endangered fish in the Green River.
“This decision is a big win for the Green River as well as the people and endangered fish that depend on it,” Taylor McKinnon, a senior campaigner at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a news release. “We hope the state engineer’s decision is the final nail in the coffin of this absurdly greedy, irresponsible plan.”
But Million is at least outwardly optimistic about the decision’s implications.
“This gives us a roadmap to clarify the issue with the Utah state engineer, which we think is real positive,” he said.
Of concern for Wilhelmsen is whether the project would count against Colorado’s or Utah’s allocation of Upper Colorado River Basin water under a 1948 compact apportioning some of that water among Upper Basin states. Those states also share an obligation to deliver some Upper Basin water to Lower Basin states under a 1922 compact.
“Since the State Engineer has no assurance that the depletion of water under this application will be accounted for within Colorado’s allocation of Colorado River water, Utah’s ability to ensure compliance with its obligations under the Upper Colorado River Compact is impaired,” Wilhelmsen wrote.
Said Million, “Water used in Colorado is counted against Colorado’s compact allocation.”
Wilhelmsen said in her decision, “There are significant questions relating to Utah's jurisdiction over, and lack of control of, uses of water under this application once the water leaves the state. If uses eventually prove not to be in Colorado, or not to be in compliance with compact provisions, Utah, as the state approving the appropriation, would be forced to account for the depletion within Utah's allocation under the Colorado River compacts. This would be untenable.”
Million is entitled to ask Wilhelmsen to reconsider her decision or to seek a review in court.