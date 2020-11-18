“Bad Oil and Gas” and “Snake Oil” might not be optimal names for an energy company to go by.
But they are names that showed up in some Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission test documents that the agency briefly made public recently before realizing its mistake.
If the names were an attempt at some in-house humor within the agency, some in the industry aren’t laughing.
Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, called the names “really snarky, condescending things that (COGCC staff) think are jokes.”
“And I don’t find them funny at all. The entire economy is struggling and they have time to make jokes and horrible comments about the hardworking women and men in our industry.”
Miera said she’s heard a lot of talk in the industry about the incident. She thinks the names in the documents reflect agency bias against the industry, and also isn’t happy the agency initially failed to apologize for the incident, either during a rulemaking hearing Monday or in response to outreach to COGCC leadership. When contacted by the Daily Sentinel on Wednesday, COGCC spokesperson Megan Castle said the agency meant nothing malicious but should have used better judgment in the names it selected.
“It was never meant to reflect any type of bias, it was never meant to reflect anything negative, and we value our relationship with all of our partners,” she said. “And we apologize.”
The issue arose when an email went out to a public email list, including at least some media, at 4:10 a.m. on Sunday morning from COGCC’s hearings unit. It listed upcoming hearings, giving names that such as “Bad Oil and Gas,” “The Lorax,” “Acme Company II” and “12345.”
A 6 a.m. email that morning gave a link supposedly to new applications made to the agency in the previous week. Among the names that could be found on the hearing application forms that could be accessed was “Snake Oil Inc.,” purportedly for a 250,000-acre development plan in the city/county of Denver.
At 3:51 p.m. on Sunday the COGCC sent out an email that it titled as a correction, saying the emails were sent in error.
Castle said the names in question were used for an internal testing site for staff associated with a new e-filing system. She said the names “were by no means” intended “to show any disrespect but they could have been more professionally chosen.”
After the Daily Sentinel asked the COGCC about the matter Wednesday, Miera said COGCC Director Julie Murphy contacted her with an apology, and the agency’s chairman, Jeff Robbins, also left a voicemail.
Miera said she appreciates the apology from the COGCC, but apologies also are owed to industry employees. She said the livelihoods of thousands of Coloradans ride on COGCC permit applications and the expectation they’ll get a fair and impartial review.
“Now we know some staffers see our industry and its workers in a biased and negative light,” she said.
The incident arises at a tense time for the industry as the COGCC is adopting and implementing a host of new regulations to comply with the Senate Bill 181 oil and gas law. Miera said taxpayers and the industry deserve better from the COGCC as that process unfolds, and the incident creates mistrust when the industry has been trying hard to work in good faith for years.
“It’s disheartening to see their comments when no one’s looking,” she said.
Emily Hornback, executive director of the Western Colorado Alliance, a citizens group based in Grand Junction, views industry concern over the matter as an overreaction and sees some of the names in question as just part of a random list.
“I think this was like a tired employee trying to get their job done,” Hornback said.
“… It’s just funny that even at agencies as big as the COGCC, people can make mistakes who are trying to amuse themselves at 4 in the morning when they’re trying to put out and test a new system,” she said.
Hornback said COGCC staff have been working hard for months to honor and respect all stakeholders involved in the rulemaking process. She also said the majority of the COGCC staff has been there for decades and industry groups didn’t worry about bias from them in the past.
“I think they’re making a big deal out of nothing,” Hornback said of industry.
As for what meaning might be ascribed to the inclusion of “The Lorax” on the list of company names, that’s open to interpretation. The Lorax is a pro-environment figure in a Dr. Seuss book by the same name.
“Maybe they’re saying there’s some oil and gas companies that are better stewards than others. Who knows? Who knows what this poor person working at 4 a.m. in the morning was thinking,” Hornback said.
Or perhaps calling an oil and gas company “The Lorax” was intended to be ironic.
Said Miera, “Having a two- and a four-year-old, I’m very familiar with the Lorax. But you know, something the Lorax teaches us too is kindness and how to take care of one another.”