Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced on Tuesday that it placed a GPS tracking collar on a wolf in the north-central part of the state.
The wolf was confirmed in late January when it was seen with a VHF-collared male wolf that entered Colorado in 2019 from the Snake River wolf pack in Wyoming.
The VHF, which stands for “very high frequency,” is a transmitter that emits a pulsed radio signal.
“The GPS collar will allow our biologists and wildlife managers to learn more about the travel patterns of wolves that are coming into the state,” said Dan Prenzlow, Director, Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “VHF collars are useful for locating an animal but the more advanced GPS collar will allow us to get a much better understanding of the animal’s movement, range and behaviors.”
During the collaring effort, a company that is contracted with CPW netted the animal from a helicopter and used a tranquilizer so the GPS collar could be placed. The wolf was able to get loose from the net and headed north toward Wyoming, a CPW news released said.
The wolf was tranquilized just inside the Wyoming state line. Staff remained with the wolf until it was alert and mobile. CPW staff notified Wyoming Game and Fish of the operation and the crossing of the border.
“We appreciate Wyoming Game and Fish,” Prenzlow said. “I understand this work impacts them and wildlife don’t understand where our dividing boundaries are.”
The male wolf appeared to be in good health.
“The newly collared wolf is a 4-year-old male weighing approximately 110 pounds,” said Brian Dreher, terrestrial section manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “The wolf was given a health exam during the collaring process and appears to be in good health.”
Colorado voters approved a ballot measure in November 2020 that instructs the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to prepare a plan and reintroduce wolves to western Colorado.
Gray wolves remain an endangered species in Colorado, and may not be taken for any reason other than self-defense.