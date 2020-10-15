Interested in attending the game between Montrose and Fruita Monument on Friday? As of Thursday morning, it's too late, as the game is sold out.
District 51 athletic director Paul Cain announced the ticket status by e-mail.
Due to COVID-19, tickets are no longer sold at the gate. They must be purchased online, with parents of varsity football players receiving priority — with a limit of two tickets per family.
Tickets for future games can be purchased here, with the general public typically receiving access early Thursday.