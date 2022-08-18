After this season, the Grand Junction Rockies will be under new ownership.

Future Legends, a Windsor-based entity that owns the Northern Colorado Owlz, announced in a Thursday news release that it had purchased the Grand Junction Rockies for an undisclosed amount from GJR, LLC. That entity is registered under Harold R. Roth, who is the executive vice president of the Colorado Rockies. Jeff Katofsky is the CEO of the Owlz and founder of Future Legends.