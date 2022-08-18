Grand Junction Rockies right fielder Jordan Fitzpatrick celebrates in the dugout Saturday after scoring a run in the first inning at Suplizio Field. Fitzpatrick is one of several new players who have joined the Rockies in the past couple of weeks.
Grand Junction Rockies players interact with fans at Suplizio Field before Saturday's game. There could be some new teams in the Pioneer League, as President Mike Shapiro said Friday the league is looking to add two teams.
Grand Junction Rockies right fielder Jordan Fitzpatrick celebrates in the dugout Saturday after scoring a run in the first inning at Suplizio Field. Fitzpatrick is one of several new players who have joined the Rockies in the past couple of weeks.
Scott Crabtree
Grand Junction Rockies players interact with fans at Suplizio Field before Saturday's game. There could be some new teams in the Pioneer League, as President Mike Shapiro said Friday the league is looking to add two teams.
After this season, the Grand Junction Rockies will be under new ownership.
Future Legends, a Windsor-based entity that owns the Northern Colorado Owlz, announced in a Thursday news release that it had purchased the Grand Junction Rockies for an undisclosed amount from GJR, LLC. That entity is registered under Harold R. Roth, who is the executive vice president of the Colorado Rockies. Jeff Katofsky is the CEO of the Owlz and founder of Future Legends.
Future Legends offered assurances in the news release the team will remain in Grand Junction and continue to play games at Suplizio Field.
The team moved to Grand Junction in 2012 from Casper, Wyoming, as an affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. However, that affiliation was nixed when Major League Baseball contracted its minor league system in 2019. Since then, the GJ Rockies and the Pioneer Baseball League are considered partners of Major League Baseball.
GJR, LLC released an official statement in the release:
“For everything there is a season — especially when it comes to baseball. Due to the changes in the affiliation of minor league baseball, GJR, LLC, the current owners of the Grand Junction Rockies, believe that the season of its ownership of the team has run its course and that it is an appropriate time for this sale. GJR, LLC thanks all the tremendous fans, sponsors, and employees of the Grand Junction Rockies for their support since 2012. We wish Future Legends all the best in continuing to bring professional baseball to Grand Junction for many seasons yet to come.”
The sale raises some questions about the future branding of the team, particularly whether the team name will remain Rockies seeing as GJR, LLC was the last thread connecting the team with the Major League Baseball franchise in Denver.
More changes could be on the horizon, as well.
“Suplizio Field will also undergo enhancements to ensure it better serves the team and the Grand Junction community,” the release said. “Additional announcements regarding the Grand Junction Rockies will be made in the near future.”
Future Legends also owns the Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, a professional soccer team that plays in Fort Collins. The company is in the process of building the 118-acre Future Legends Complex in Windsor, which will host the Owlz and Hailstorm.
"We're excited to bring Grand Junction under the Future Legends umbrella," Mike Tollin, managing partner of professional sports at Future Legends, said in the news release. "We'll be taking over at the end of the current season, and we have high hopes for the franchise. Our goals are to put a winning ballclub on the field, enhance the experience for fans attending the games, and truly make the team and its players an integral part of this baseball-loving community.”
The Rockies are currently 44-29 overall in the Pioneer League South Division with a two-and-a-half-game lead over the Ogden Raptors for first place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.