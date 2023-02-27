TWO MEN ARRESTED AFTER GAMING BUSINESS ROBBED FRIDAY NIGHT
Two men are in custody, suspected of robbing the Oasis Gaming business at 756 North Ave. on Friday, Feb. 24.
Following an investigation of the crime, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle involved in the robbery.
Officers stopped the vehicle in the area of 25 Road and Patterson Road. The men, Nickolus Lindsay, 35, and Gaven Lindsay, 29, were arrested, suspected of robbing the business on Friday night.
The robbery occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Friday when it was reported that two men robbed the establishment and assaulted a woman, who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Lindsay and Lindsay were taken to the Mesa County Detention Facility where they were booked in on the following charges: Aggravated Robbery, Menacing, Assault in the 2nd Degree with a Deadly Weapon, Assault in the 3rd Degree.
The Grand Junction Police Department believes this to be an isolated incident and there is no further information available at this time.
MAN INJURED IN EARLY MORNING SHOOTING IN DELTA
The Delta Police department responded to a shooting incident in the early morning hours of Monday night.
At approximately 1:19 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of H-25 Lane and U.S. Highway 50 north of town for reports of a gunshot being heard in that area.
Officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound to his upper right arm and upper chest. The man said he was shot while walking down H-25 Lane by an unknown man who ran north bound after the shot was fired, a news release said.
Officers did not locate the alleged shooter. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in Delta. The man was then transported St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction where he is reported to be in stable condition, the release said.
The investigation is continuing and the Delta Police Department requests that anyone with information about the shooting call 970-874-7676.
