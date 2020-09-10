This year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will come from the Uncompahgre Plateau on the Ouray Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service, the agency says.
In a fitting 2020 twist, the tree was selected virtually from 10 candidates, rather than via in-person visits, due to COVID-19.
The Forest Service previously announced that the tree that will stand on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., would come from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, with the more specific location for the chosen tree to be announced later.
The Forest Service said in its news release that the tree that is chosen must meet certain criteria, and this year’s tree stands 55 feet tall and 25 feet wide.
“The challenge in selecting a tree for the West Lawn is making sure it is symmetrical, full and in the perfect scale to gracefully adorn the U.S. Capitol,” Jim Kaufmann, director of Capitol Grounds and Arboretum for the Architect of the Capitol, said in the release. “In a normal year, we scour the forest for this special tree. Due to the pandemic, we used videos, pictures and measurements supplied by the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests to identify a suitable Engelmann spruce that all Coloradoans can be proud of.”
The tree is scheduled to be harvested in early November and arrive at the U.S. Capitol in late November. It will be decorated with thousands of ornaments being handcrafted by Coloradans and lit in early December.
GMUG Forest Supervisor Chad Stewart said in the release, “This year’s tree selection was a little nonconventional, but we are very excited to have the tree selected and look forward to the next phase of the project, planning the tree cutting ceremony.”
Choose Outdoors, Colorado Tourism and other partners, sponsors, and volunteers are contributing funding and in-kind support for the project.