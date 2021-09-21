Three people who were working as caregivers at a local facility have been charged in connection with the death of an 86-year-old woman who died June 14 after being left out in the heat for six hours, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a news release today.
His office said in the release that the charges arise from the death of Hazel Place at Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care in Grand Junction. An investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Colorado Department of Law and the Grand Junction Police Department found that Jamie Johnston, 30; Jenny Logan, 50; and Letticia Martinez, 27; were responsible for Place's death.
National Weather Service data shows that the official high temperature in Grand Junction on June 14 was 102 degrees.
Johnston, Logan and Martinez face felony charges of negligent death of an at-risk person and criminally negligent homicide. Martinez and Johnston also are charged with second-degree forgery, a misdemeanor.
“When our loved ones are vulnerable and in need of care, Colorado residents should be able to trust their caregivers implicitly,” Weiser said in the release. “My department is committed to holding accountable those who take advantage of and cause harm to our state’s older residents.”
Sgt. Sean Crocker of the Grand Junction Police Department said in the release, “We appreciate the collaborative effort put forth by all agencies involved during the process of this investigation. Cases of this nature are not only difficult for the family and friends of the victim, but for all those involved. We are thankful that the outcome of this investigation will provide some closure to the family.”
According to Weiser's office, the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit "is dedicated to protecting the integrity of the system that provides healthcare to the most vulnerable Coloradans. It accomplishes this through the investigation and prosecution of Medicaid provider fraud as well as the investigation and prosecution of the abuse and neglect of Medicaid clients in non-institutional settings as well as the abuse and neglect of patients in institutions that receive Medicaid dollars."
Anyone wanting to report suspected Medicaid fraud or abuse can contact the Department of Law at mfcu.investigations@coag.gov or 720-508-6696.