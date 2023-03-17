Central High School's Lanc Sellden won't be the only principal to step away from their role at a Mesa County Valley School District 51 high school once the 2022-2023 school year comes to a close.

Fruita Monument High School Principal Todd McClaskey is set to call it a career after three decades of working in education. McClaskey told The Daily Sentinel on Friday that he plans to retire from his role once this semester ends.

