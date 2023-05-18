Central's Daniel Baroumbaye throws the discus during the Class 4A state track and field meet on Thursday at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. Baroumbaye won the event with a 4A state record of 194 feet, 11 inches.
Central's Daniel Baroumbaye stands atop the podium after winning the discus at the Class 4A state track meet on Thursday at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. Baroumbaye won the event with a 4A state record of 194 feet, 11 inches. Also on the podium are Montrose throwers Trevor Hill (third place, fourth from right), Jericho Tosi (seventh, second from right) and Asher Giles (eighth, far left).
Photo by Alyson McClaran
Photo by Alyson McClaran
Photo by Alyson McClaran
Central's Daniel Baroumbaye stands atop the podium after winning the discus at the Class 4A state track meet on Thursday at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. Baroumbaye won the event with a 4A state record of 194 feet, 11 inches. Also on the podium are Montrose throwers Trevor Hill (third place, fourth from right), Jericho Tosi (seventh, second from right) and Asher Giles (eighth, far left).
Photo by Alyson McClaran
Miller Jones competes in the long jump at the Class 4A state track meet on Thursday at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. Jones won a state title in the event with a leap of 23 feet, 4 inches.
Photo by Alyson McClaran
Photo by Alyson McClaran
Photo by Alyson McClaran
Photo by Alyson McClaran
Daniel Baroumbaye etched his name in Colorado sports history on Thursday.
The Central High School senior threw the discus 194 feet, 11 inches to win a state title at the Class 4A state track and field meet at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. The mark is a 4A state meet record and ranks in the top 15 nationally. Grand Junction senior Miller Jones won a title in the long jump, as well.
Baroumbaye’s best throw, which came on his third attempt, was over 38 feet further than second place and puts a cap on one of the best field event seasons the area has seen in years.
Baroumbaye, who has committed to compete for Colorado State University, flashed his potential as a junior but failed to win a title. He responded by working extra hard over the summer to mature as a person and fine-tune his fundamentals.
“Even when I have my failures and I have my off days, I can use that as an opportunity to grow instead of being all over myself,” Baroumbaye said in March. “My sisters (Mathilde and Sephora) helped me become more emotionally mature as a person. I’ve had a rough year as a senior trying to find myself. And having my sisters there to talk with me and guide me through my emotions, I think they’re my biggest inspirations.”
Baroumbaye’s coaches — strength coach Chris Moralez and throwing coach Corben Miller — have praised the senior for his commitment to his craft.
“He’s one of those athletes who you don’t come across often where he’s critiquing himself before you, the coach, have the opportunity to tell him where he went wrong,” Miller said in March.
Baroumbaye's state meet isn't over. He will compete in the 4A shot put as well where he has one of the best marks in the state.
Jones won his first state title with a leap of 23 feet, 4 inches. That was three-and-a-half inches ahead of second place. He also qualified for the finals in the 110-meter hurdles, and will vie for a state title in the triple jump on Saturday.
Jones, who will run and play football at Colorado Mesa, only joined track to improve in his other sports.
“I ended up in track like most people as an extra sport, throwing it in to get faster. Then it became my main sport,” Jones said in April.
Fruita Monument sophomore Daniel Thomason just missed out on defending his state high jump title. Thomason reached 6-5 in the event on Thursday, only one inch short of Horizon’s Kaleb Kimaita’s 6-6 mark.
