Daniel Baroumbaye etched his name in Colorado sports history on Thursday.

The Central High School senior threw the discus 194 feet, 11 inches to win a state title at the Class 4A state track and field meet at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. The mark is a 4A state meet record and ranks in the top 15 nationally. Grand Junction senior Miller Jones won a title in the long jump, as well.

