Cautious optimism gave way to reality today, with the Colorado High School Activities Association canceling the spring sports season.
CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green announced the end of the high school sports season in a letter to schools.
“We convened a meeting of the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee on Monday evening,” she wrote. “The group came to a consensus, and stated: ‘It would be impractical and irresponsible for the Association to move forward with a spring season in the next weeks or even the summer months.’
“It is with this information — the inability to ensure operations under the protective guidelines, statewide accountability and public safety through all high school events — that the Association has canceled all performances, festivals, competitions, regular season and culminating CHSAA-sanctioned spring activities and athletics for the remainder of the 202 season, ending on June. 1.”
With Governor Jared Polis announcing Monday the state's “Safer at Home” guidelines that still prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people, CHSAA had no choice but to cancel the spring season.
The season was suspended in March after the first full day of competition for most teams, and many never suited up. Most of the coaches and athletes expected today's announcement.
District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain said he feels for the student-athletes, but also said sports teaches them how to deal with disappointment.
“One thing about athletics, I learned more (about) life being an athlete than I did in a classroom,” he said. “Sometimes life stinks and hands you some bad circumstances and you just have to make the most of it.”