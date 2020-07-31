No further developments on fall sports were announced by the Colorado High School Activities Association on Friday, days after the organization stated that a response to other sports was "expected by week's end."
Boys golf was the first sport to receive CHSAA's green light on July 25. On Wednesday, boys tennis and softball were also approved.
However, CHSAA's plans for sports such as football, volleyball, cross country and boys soccer have yet to be approved by Gov. Jared Polis' COVID-19 Response Team.
"We appreciate the many state, health and educational officials doing their due diligence for the safe return of the 26 remaining high school activities and athletics for the 2020-2021 competitive season," tweeted CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blandford-Green. "We patiently and respectfully await your decisions."
District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain told The Daily Sentinel that recent sharp rises in the state's positive case count have presented some challenges for CHSAA and the Governor's office.
"CHSAA has worked closely with the state's COVID Response Team and Governor Polis on a return for high school athletics," Cain said. "The rise in reported cases and spikes in statewide outbreaks has caused state, health and educational organizations to hit pause and alter their plans. There is no current timeline for an approved start date for the remaining fall sports."
Cain also revealed more specific details for the three sports that have been approved to return. District 51 has been advised by Mesa County Public Health to advance to Stage 2B of its athletics plan, which includes daily symptom checking by coaches, tighter rules for being at practice on time and all athletes bringing their own water bottles, with water fountains and team jugs prohibited.
In tennis, each player must use his own can of balls and may only pass a ball to another player by using his racket.
In golf, social distancing of 6 feet will be required for all players.
In softball, all players must wear masks. They also may not share any equipment, such as gloves or bats. Additionally, groups meeting off-campus will be limited to 15 people in a pod, with a maximum of 50 people in an area with 20 feet between pods. CHSAA's restrictions include a 16-game schedule and only a 12-player roster for softball.
Boys golf can begin practice Aug. 3, with competition starting Aug. 6. Softball and boys tennis can begin practice Aug. 10, with competition starting Aug. 13.