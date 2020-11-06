With COVID-19 cases soaring and Mesa County Public Health moving to Level Orange: High Risk, the city of Grand Junction is responding with changes to programs and services. Some services remain open with no changes.
City Hall will remains open to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Most City business can be completed virtually or over the phone. A full os services are listed at gjcity.org.
The following changes to services will go into effect with the new Public Health Order on November 7:
The Senior Center remains closed.
Starting Saturday, Nov. 7, the city has cancelled or changed the following services:
• The final weekend of the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation flag football program scheduled is cancelled due to capacity limits.
• Indoor pickleball at the Bookcliff Activity Center is limited to 25 people at a time. All players must register online or by calling 254-3866.
• Indoor fitness classes at the Bookcliff Activity Center are proceeding as normal.
• Orchard Mesa Pool will only be open mornings for lap swim and aqua aerobics only. Public swim and swim lessons are cancelled. Partial refunds will be issued to all of those registered.
• Court facilities, including pickleball, tennis and basketball remain open.
• Outdoor facilities largely remain open including city parks, 25 playgrounds and court facilities.
• The Senior Center remains closed.
BOOK SALE CANCELLED
The book sale by the Friends of Mesa County Libraries has also been cancelled due to the new Orange Level. It was scheduled for Saturday at the First Congregational Church, 1425 N. Fifth St., across from Grand Junction High School.