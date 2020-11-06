With COVID-19 cases soaring and Mesa County Public Health moving to Level Orange: High Risk, the city of Grand Junction is responding with changes to programs and services. Some services remain open with no changes.
City Hall will remains open to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Most city business can be completed virtually or over the phone. A full os services are listed at gjcity.org.
The following changes to services will go into effect with the new Public Health Order on Nov. 7:
The Senior Center remains closed.
Starting Saturday, Nov. 7, the city has cancelled or changed the following services:
• The final weekend of the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation flag football program scheduled is canceled due to capacity limits.
• Indoor pickleball at the Bookcliff Activity Center is limited to 25 people at a time. All players must register online or by calling 254-3866.
• Indoor fitness classes at the Bookcliff Activity Center are proceeding as normal.
• Orchard Mesa Pool will only be open mornings for lap swim and aqua aerobics only. Public swim and swim lessons are cancelled. Partial refunds will be issued to all of those registered.
• Court facilities, including pickleball, tennis and basketball remain open.
• Outdoor facilities largely remain open including city parks, 25 playgrounds and court facilities.
LIBRARY BRANCHES ADJUST SERVICES
The Mesa County Libraries adjust operations for ‘Level Orange’ COVID restrictions
All the Mesa County libraries are also adjusting to the new capacity regulations and other restuctions now that MCPH has gone to Level Orange.
According to a Friday news release, starting today, capacity will be limited at all library locations. “Because of those limits, some library visitors may experience a short wait before being allowed into the library. Please be patient,” the release said.
Hours of operation will also be limited at some locations with staff shifted to new service and safety responsibilities.
New hours include:
Central Library: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Clifton and Fruita branches: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Hours at all other branches remain unchanged.
All in-person programs are suspended until further notice, but Mesa County Libraries will continue to produce virtual programming on its YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram TV pages and via Zoom. See the library event calendar at mesacountylibraries.org for information.
Use of library study rooms will be limited to two people or one household at a time. Use of public computers will be limited to one 1-hour session per day per individual.
No public reservations will be made for the 970West Studio. Masks and social distancing will continue to be required for all people using the library.
Virtual services include downloadable ebooks and e-audiobooks through OverDrive and a variety of eResources such as Lynda, Mango Languages, and Kanopy streaming movies.
Mesa County libraries will continue to offer Curbside Pickup of materials on hold at all locations. More information about Curbside Pickup is available at mesacountylibraries.org or by calling the library at 970-243-4442 or other branches.
The book sale by the Friends of Mesa County Libraries has also been cancelled due to the new Orange Level. It was scheduled for Saturday at the First Congregational Church, 1425 N. Fifth St., across from Grand Junction High School.